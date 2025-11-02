<i>King</i> Title Reveal: Ashy-Haired Shah Rukh Khan In A Never-Seen Before Avatar

Shah Rukh Khan turned a year older today. On the occasion, director Siddharth Anand unveiled the title reveal video of their much-awaited film King, showcasing SRK's look and marking their second collaboration after Pathaan.

What's Happening

The King title reveal serves as a tribute to Shah Rukh Khan's unmatched legacy, a special fan gift from Siddharth Anand on the actor's birthday.

The video features SRK in a powerful avatar, introduced with the line, "Sau deshon mein badnaam, duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam" - KING.

Fans also noticed an Easter egg in the teaser - Khan wielding a King of Hearts card as a weapon. His silver-haired look, signature ear accessories, and striking style add to the intrigue, giving fans a glimpse of a never-before-seen Shah Rukh Khan.

Background

The film promises to offer a brand-new SRK experience, presenting the superstar like never before and thrilling fans across the globe.

Described as a slick, high-octane action entertainer, King aims to redefine style, charisma, and adrenaline-packed storytelling.

It is expected to be Siddharth Anand's most mass-appealing project yet, taking his signature action direction to a whole new level.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is set to release in 2026.