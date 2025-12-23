<i>Avengers: Doomsday</i> Teaser Confirms Chris Evans' Return As Steve Rogers In MCU

Marvel Studios has finally made it official. After days of speculation fuelled by a leaked preview, the studio has released the first teaser for Avengers: Doomsday, confirming that Chris Evans is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Steve Rogers (Captain America).

A Look At The Teaser

The teaser opens on an unexpectedly intimate note, with Steve Rogers riding his motorcycle back to his home as a soft piano version of the Avengers theme plays. Rather than jumping straight into action, the focus is on reflection and memory. Steve is seen unpacking his old Captain America suit, lingering over it with a sense of nostalgia that suggests a life left behind rather than forgotten.

The most striking moment comes when Steve is shown holding a newborn baby. It somehow reinforces the idea that Steve truly did choose a different path after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The teaser closes with the announcement that Steve Rogers will return in Avengers: Doomsday.

What Steve's Return Means For The MCU

Steve Rogers was last seen stepping away from the battlefield after completing his mission with the Avengers. By choosing to remain in the past and build a life with Peggy Carter, he closed his arc on a note of emotional fulfilment, while passing the mantle of Captain America to Sam Wilson.

Avengers: Doomsday challenges that sense of finality. The teaser makes it clear that Steve's story was never truly finished. With Doctor Doom positioned as the antagonist, the stakes appear to extend beyond timelines and universes.

Alongside Evans, the movie brings together a vast lineup of familiar faces from across different corners of the Marvel universe, including Chris Hemsworth. Meanwhile, Avengers: Doomsday will hit the big screens on December 18, 2026.

