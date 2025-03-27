<i>Avengers: Doomsday</i> Cast Unveiled: Expect An Epic Crossover Between <i>X-Men</i>, <i>Fantastic Four</i> Stars

Attention, Avengers fans! Big news just dropped – Marvel Studios has officially announced Avengers: Doomsday's cast. Needless to say, it is an absolute blockbuster lineup.

During an epic five-and-a-half-hour livestream, Marvel Studios pulled back the curtain to reveal a mix of MCU heavyweights, surprise additions from 20th Century Fox's now-defunct X-Men universe and upcoming stars of Fantastic Four: First Steps.

And now, drumroll, please…returning to the action are Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Danny Ramirez (The Falcon) and Winston Duke (M'Baku), as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

But that's just the beginning! The cast of Marvel's upcoming anti-hero flick Thunderbolts (set for a May release) is also represented, with Sebastian Stan (The Winter Soldier), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost) and Lewis Pullman (playing the mysterious "Bob") joining the lineup.

And now, for the X-Men fans – get ready! Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), James Marsden (Cyclops) and Rebecca Romijn (Mystique) are all back. They will be joined by X2: X-Men United's Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler) and X-Men: The Last Stand's Kelsey Grammer (Beast), who also had a cameo in The Marvels.

Another exciting addition? Channing Tatum – after years of being linked to a Gambit solo film that never happened – is finally bringing the card-throwing mutant to life.

The Fantastic Four is also in the mix, with Pedro Pascal (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (The Invisible Woman), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing) and Joseph Quinn (The Human Torch) rounding out this powerhouse cast.

Noticeably absent from the lineup? Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Chris Evans' Captain America. While Tom Holland's absence has left fans speculating, reports suggest that Chris Evans might still make an appearance – at least in one of the two-part movies.

Marvel first unveiled Avengers: Doomsday to massive fanfare at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2024. The biggest shocker was Robert Downey Jr.'s grand return to the MCU – not as Iron Man.

Instead, he is stepping into the shoes of the iconic villain Victor von Doom, aka Doctor Doom. At Comic-Con, Robert Downey Jr. made a dramatic entrance on stage, fully suited up as Doom. The moment he removed his mask, the crowd erupted in excitement.

Later, Robert Downey Jr. took to Instagram to share a video of the epic reveal. His caption read, “New mask, same task.” Click here to read the full story.

The Avengers franchise kicked off in 2012 with the release of The Avengers. It was followed by Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015. Three years later, Avengers: Infinity War took MCU fans by storm, setting the stage for Avengers: Endgame, which dropped in 2019.

Coming back to Avengers: Doomsday, the project will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, marking their grand return to Marvel. But that's not all – the duo is also set to helm Avengers: Secret Wars.

Avengers: Doomsday is slated to hit theaters on May 1, 2026.