<i>Captain America: Brave New World</i> Actor Anthony Mackie Wants Shah Rukh Khan To Be The Next Avenger

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a global fanbase, proved again by Hollywood actor Anthony Mackie. Anthony, awaiting the release of Captain America: Brave New World, has revealed that he would love to see King Khan as the next Avenger in the Marvel universe.

Anthony Mackie shared his thoughts in an interview with influencer Kevin Zingkhai. When the host asked which Bollywood hero would Anthony recruit as the next Avenger, the actor took Shah Rukh Khan's name without any hesitation.

Anthony said, “I would take Shah Rukh Khan. He is the best.”

Here's the clip of the conversation posted by Kevin Zingkhai on Instagram.

Do you know Anthony's “favourite place in the world” is the Andaman Islands? “Right off the coast of India there are these little islands called the Andaman Islands and that's one of my favourite places in the world,” revealed the actor.

When asked to share a message to the Marvel fans in India, Anthony had only wise words to impart. He revealed, “Captain America is the best version of us. We all see a part of us in Captain America. We are in a time in a world where we need compassion, understanding and forgiveness.

"And those are the words that kept coming up when we were filming this movie and (it was) what we wanted our Captain America to represent.”

Anthony Mackie plays the titular character in Captain America: Brave New World. The story focuses on a global conspiracy leading to an intense face-off between Captain America and Red Hulk (Harrison Ford). Danny Ramirez, Xosha Roquemore, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Giancarlo Esposito, Tim Blake Nelson and Liv Tyler are part of the action science-fiction as well.

Captain America: Brave New World, directed by Julius Onah, is the fourth film in the Captain America franchise. The first installment, Captain America: The First Avenger, premiered in 2011, followed by Captain America: The Winter Soldier in 2014. The third part, Captain America: Civil War, was released in 2016.

Captain America: Brave New World is scheduled for a February 14 release in India.