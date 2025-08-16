Sohail Khan Reacts To Massive Cloudburst In Jammu And Kashmir's Kishtwar: "Really Sad"

Actor Sohail Khan has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic cloudburst in Chashoti, Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

What's Happening

Sohail spoke to the media about the calamity and called it a heartbreaking incident in a place he fondly remembers from childhood.

"Dekho ye to nature ki baat hai and it is very sad..Whenever we think about J&K, it feels really sad...I went there as a child, a long time ago. It's such a beautiful place; we all call it paradise, yet something or the other always happens there. Ye khwaish hai..dua hai sabse ki us jagah ki bhalayi maange...(I urge people to pray for J&K...)" he said.

Background

A massive cloudburst struck the Chashoti area along the Machail Mata Yatra route on Thursday, triggering flash floods and causing multiple casualties. Rescue operations are ongoing, with injured victims being treated in district hospitals.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh visited the affected region in Kishtwar late on Friday evening and shared details of the government's swift response.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "The government immediately took cognisance of it...PM Modi personally took cognisance of it and monitored it. After that, the equipment was brought here overnight by vehicles. CRPF came here overnight with equipment. Air Force, Indian Army, DG Police, Jammu-Kashmir Police, and today BRO's services have been utilised because they have machines to clear debris from the roads..."

He added, "52 bodies have been recovered, of which four bodies have not been identified, while the rest have been identified. Seriously injured patients have been referred outside, with about 52 patients admitted to Jammu Medical College, and those who are more critical will be referred outside...Efforts are ongoing. There is no shortage from the government's side. Work is in progress."

According to officials, the Indian Air Force has two Mi-17 helicopters and one Advanced Light Helicopter on standby at Jammu and Udhampur. Flights will begin once weather conditions improve.

Rescue teams, including the J-K Police and local volunteers, are continuing relief efforts-offering shelter, medical support and food to those affected.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the spate of natural disasters across the country in his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort.

"Nature is testing us...Over the past few days, we have been facing natural disasters, landslides, cloudbursts, and many other calamities. Our sympathies are with the affected people," he said.

Sohail Khan is an Indian actor, producer, director, and screenwriter known for his work primarily in Hindi cinema. He made his acting debut with Maine Dil Tujhko Diya (2002), which he also directed and produced.

Over the years, he appeared in films like Lakeer, Fight Club, Team: The Force, and Aryan. As a filmmaker, he gained recognition for directing Auzaar (1997), Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya (1998) and Hello Brother (1999), all featuring his brother Salman Khan. He also produced box office hits like Partner and Jai Ho.