<i>Captain America Brave New World</i> Trailer: Anthony Mackie's Captain America vs Harrison Ford's Red Hulk

Marvel Studios is back with a highly-anticipated trailer of the upcoming action science-fiction, Captain America: Brave New World. Featuring Anthony Mackie in the titular character, the film's trailer lasts over two and a half minutes. It offers an exciting glimpse into a global conspiracy that gets uncovered gradually. Anthony Mackie's character Captain America facing off against Harrison Ford's character Red Hulk is the key highlight of the video. Directed by Julius Onah, the upcoming film also sees Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson, among others in crucial roles.

In the thrilling trailer for Captain America: Brave New World, Anthony Mackie steps into Captain America's shoes after Steve Rogers bids a heartfelt farewell to his role in three Captain America movies and the four Avengers films. Following Steve Rogers' departure in Avengers: Endgame, Anthony Mackie not only inherits the iconic vibranium shield, his performances in the trailer honours Captain America's legacy.

The trailer highlights the buildup of tensed moments gradually when Harrison Ford as Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt' Ross offers Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson an official role within the military, hoping to make Captain America a “loyal ally”.

The makers dropped the trailer on YouTube with the caption, “Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford star in Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World. Watch the brand-new trailer and experience it only in theatres February 14.”

Laura Karpman, who has an all-female studio, is behind the compositions of the score for Captain America: Brave New World. She has also composed music for the Disney+ series, What If…?, Ms Marvel and The Marvels. She discussed her enthusiasm for collaborating with Marvel Studios at the D23 Music of Marvel event. She said, “I am beyond thrilled to collaborate with Marvel Studios again on ‘Captain America: Brave New World.' I love everything about Sam Wilson; his grit, his intelligence, his guts and his charisma, and it is my honour to support this phenomenal film with an intriguing and powerful underscore,” reported Variety.

Captain America: Brave New World is the fourth movie in the Captain America franchise. The first part, titled Captain America: The First Avenger, was released in 2011. It was followed by Captain America: The Winter Soldier in 2014 and Captain America: Civil War in 2016.