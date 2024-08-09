The One Where Captain America Tried Stealing Shehnaaz Gill's Food. See LOL Video

Actress Shehnaaz Gill said she got scared when superhero Captain America tried stealing her food. Shehnaaz shared a reel on Instagram from her vacation in the US. In the clip, she is seen holding pizza. Suddenly a man appeared in a Captain America costume and funnily tried taking a slice. The actress got startled, and the person apologised and walked away with a laugh.

She captioned the clip: "Main dar gayi". For the background score, she used the viral audio Cheen tapak dum dum", a phrase from the animated show Chhota Bheem. The line was used by the villainous character Takiya in the series. She had recently shared her fun-filled moments on social media from the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

She posted a video in a short black skater dress paired with sunglasses. In the clip, she could be seen in a 360-degree photo booth, dancing and having a great time. The actress captioned the post: "Walk of fame #LA #WalkOfFame."

Talking about the actress, Shehnaaz stepped into the world of glamour with modelling and then starred in a music video in 2015 titled Shiv Di Kitaab. She started her career in Punjabi films in 2017 with Sat Shri Akaal England.

It was in 2019, when life took a turn for the better for Shehnaaz, after she participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan. His chemistry with late actor Sidharth Shukla was loved by all and their fans fondly called them "SidNaaz".

She has also worked in Hindi films such as Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Thank You for Coming.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)