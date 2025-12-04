Shehnaaz Gill Admits To Being Used As 'Prop' In Films: "Not Getting Good Stories"

Shehnaaz Gill skyrocketed to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 13 in 2019. The actress recently opened up about her evolving journey in the entertainment world. She revealed that she has been used as a "prop" in films and is not getting the kind of stories she is looking for.

Shehnaaz Gill recently appeared on Bigg Boss 19 and told Salman Khan, "Mere upar koi paise nahi laga raha, toh maine khud par laga diye.﻿ (Nobody is betting money on me, so I did it myself.)"

In a new interview with Faridoon Shahryar, she gave further context to why she made that statement.

She said, "That statement came from the fact that I am not getting good stories, and I am being used as a prop in films. I keep seeing the same kind of stories; there is nothing unique, and they have no great messages. I was getting a lot of offers, but I feel putting that money on me should be worthwhile."

The actress continued, "I have been offered Punjabi films for the last five years, but I wasn't doing them. I wanted someone to bet on me with a different concept. I wanted to make a comeback in the Punjab industry in a different way, especially after returning after 3-4 years. I was waiting for that."

On Receiving Criticism About Her Career

Shehnaaz Gill added that many people told her she was "wasting her time." However, she did not think so. She believed she was learning, which was very important.

She said, "It's crucial to understand scripts and films. I just didn't want to do anything for the sake of it, because these things stay. I have experienced that and saw that people didn't enjoy it; they wanted to see more of Shehnaaz. And I believe that if you are seen on screen even for two minutes, it should be impactful, but that wasn't happening."

"I thought, why not do something in our own Punjabi industry where we can actually make a difference? Why are we just running behind Bollywood? I will work there someday, but first I want to prove myself. I am giving auditions for Bollywood, doing the best I can, but first proving myself as an actor was very important," concluded Shehnaaz.

Work

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the Punjabi film Ikk Kudi, directed by Amarjit Singh Saron. The film also stars Nirmal Rishi, Harby Sangha, Udaybir Sandhu, and others in significant roles.

The project also marks Shehnaaz's debut as a producer under her home banner, Shehnaaz Gill Production.