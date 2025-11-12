Abu Malik On Shehnaaz Gill-Raghav Juyal Dating Buzz And Impact Of Sidharth Shukla's Death: "Will Take Her A Couple Of Years To Move On"

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla participated together in Bigg Boss 13. The two never confirmed their relationship, but their friendship and chemistry were much admired by their fans, who coined the hashtag SidNaaz. Sidharth Shukla died of a massive heart attack in September 2021. Now, music composer Abu Malik, brother of Anu Malik, has opened up about how Shehnaaz Gill has still not moved on from losing Sidharth and that her dating rumours with actor-dancer Raghav Juyal cannot be confirmed.

What's Happening

In conversation with Vickey Lalwani, Abu Malik revealed that Shehnaaz Gill is still trying to come to terms with Sidharth Shukla's death. He added that the dating buzz about Shehnaaz and Raghav cannot be confirmed, though they do look good together.

Abu Malik said, "They are all very close friends and genuinely nice people. But the story about Shehnaaz and Raghav dating is difficult to confirm because Shehnaaz is still trying to come to terms with Sidharth's death. I think it will take her another couple of years to move on. That said, Raghav and Shehnaaz look good together, and if they ever come out as a couple, they will make a lovely pair. My only suggestion to Shehnaaz is to move on in life."

Recalling the time when he received the news of Sidharth Shukla's death, he continued, "When I heard the news, I just couldn't believe it. I was hospitalised for deep vein thrombosis in my left leg when the nurse told me Sidharth Shukla had died. I immediately tried calling Shehnaaz, but couldn't reach her. Once I was discharged after 10 days, I went to meet her and Sidharth's family. I planned to stay for an hour, but ended up being there for seven hours."

When Shehnaaz Gill Was Trolled For Dating Rumours With Raghav Juyal

In 2023, Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal collaborated on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, sparking speculation about the two possibly having a romantic connection.

Both actors had maintained that they are friends. The trolling is believed to had been directed towards her by SidNaaz fans. The actress rose to nationwide fame with her stint on the popular reality show Bigg Boss. Shehnaaz Gill's friendship on the show with the late actor Sidharth Shukla was celebrated, and those rooting for them came to be known as SidNaaz fans.

Previously, in May of the same year, Raghav Juyal had dismissed rumours that he was dating Shehnaaz Gill. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, "Woh faaltu ki cheezein hain (They are baseless). No, no truth at all. Bhai (Salman Khan) ne usko bola and uska mere pe chal raha hai," referring to Salman Khan's comment during the film's promotions, asking the actress to "move on."

Raghav Juyal further explained, "When you spend almost three to four months shooting for a movie, dosti yaari ho jaati hai. Shehnaaz ki dikkat ye hai ki usne Bigg Boss 13 kiya hai (Shehnaaz's problem is that she participated in the show). The audience becomes invested in their personal lives for three months, so it becomes like a drug, and they crave that feeling even after the show ends. I have travelled and spent time with others as well, lekin uske saath logon ko drama create karna tha, I don't know what it is! Dukh hota hai, bechari. Hum hansi-mazaak hi karte hain (we joke around)."

Shehnaaz Gill too had denied the rumours and said, "Media jhoot kyun bolti hai? Media har bar jhoot bolti hai and kuch bhi bolti hai. Hum kisi ke saath khade ho jaayein ya kisi ke saath ghum lein toh relation mein hai? Nahin na... toh bas, media fizool bolti hai. Ab main hyper ho jaungi (Why does the media lie? It says anything. Just because we are standing with someone means we are in a relationship with them? No, right? I'll get hyper now)."

In A Nutshell

Music composer Abu Malik opened up about Shehnaaz Gill and how deeply hurt she has been after losing Sidharth Shukla. He reiterated that she still needs time to come to terms with it. He added that her dating rumours with Raghav Juyal cannot be confirmed, but if they do come out together, they would make a "lovely pair."

