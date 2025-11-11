Shehnaaz Gill Opens Up About The Emotional Impact Of Sidharth Shukla's Untimely Death: "<i>Zindagi Apne Aap Badal Gayi</i>"

Siddharth died at the age of 40 in 2021. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill﻿ had participated in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 13, which the late actor won. Shehnaaz﻿ recently opened up about how his untimely death transformed her and changed her perspective on life.

What's Happening

Shehnaaz Gill﻿, who is busy promoting her Punjabi film Ikk Kudi, was recently on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast.

She spoke about how Sidharth Shukla's death impacted her: "Sidharth mujhe bahut maturity deke gaye hai. Jab woh sab kuch hua, uske baad main mature ho gayi hoon. Nahi toh main wahi Bigg Boss wali hoti - kisi duniya ki parwah nahi, kuch nahi. I was carefree, impulsive, and happy-go-lucky - that innocence shifted after he departed."

She added, "At times, I watch those videos and wonder, 'Main kya thi? Main aise thi?' Life has transformed me. That girl was different - spontaneous and joyful. Zindagi apne aap badal gayi, aur mere bhai ne bhi mujhe badal diya."

Speaking of how Sidharth stopped her from returning to Chandigarh, Shehnaaz recalled, "Main toh Chandigarh jaane wali thi wapas, lekin usne kaha 'Nahi jaana hai.' He took care of everything for me here. I was unfamiliar with the city back then - I focused on self-improvement, refined myself, and built my career from the ground up."

Shehnaaz Gill On Being Possessive About Sidharth Shukla

While Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's connection on Bigg Boss 13 was undeniable, the couple never publicly confirmed their relationship. It has been several years since Sidharth's death, and now, Shehnaaz had once opened up about her relationship with him.

In an interview with Farah Khan, Shehnaaz had discussed her possessive nature as a partner.

She said, "I don't care about looks," but acknowledged her jealousy, saying, "I'm extremely possessive." Discussing her feelings for Sidharth, she said, "I was possessive because he was handsome. If someone is so good-looking, it's natural to feel insecure and possessive."

In A Nutshell

Shehnaaz Gill recently spoke about the significant change that came over her after Sidharth Shukla died in 2021. She also recalled some heartfelt memories of him, when the Balika Vadhu actor had stopped her from returning to Chandigarh after Bigg Boss 13.

ALSO READ | Shehnaaz Gill Opens Up About Betraying Ex-Boyfriend: "I Just Can't Keep On Giving"