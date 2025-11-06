Shehnaaz Gill Opens Up About Betraying Ex-Boyfriend: "I Just Can't Keep On Giving"

Shehnaaz Gill candidly confessed to betraying her partner in a previous relationship, and also explained her reasons for doing so. She mentioned that it happened because she felt unloved and undervalued.

What's Happening

In a conversation with SMTV's YouTube channel, Shehnaaz Gill spoke about how the betrayal in one of her relationships occurred because "the vibe wasn't matching."

She said, "I have. In love. Not otherwise. I only did it because the vibe wasn't matching. When you expect something from someone and they don't meet those expectations, I have those expectations. I can't just keep on giving. I believe in give and take. So when such things happen, I call it off because you can't invest so much in someone else. Otherwise, you are wasting your time."

She continued, "A woman wants to be loved in return for her love. If someone can't love you, then what's the point? I want my partner to be understanding, open-minded, and independent. They should give me space. We should be able to show our work to each other and appreciate it together. We should be able to talk to each other without our phones. We should be able to travel together."

Shehnaaz Gill On Financial Equality Between Partners

Furthermore, the actress emphasised the importance of financial equality between two people in a relationship.

Speaking about how she has always believed in sharing, Shehnaaz added, "In all the relationships I have been in, I have always believed in sharing. For example, if we are on holiday, we split the bill in half. Men have a problem with this. They feel, 'Why your money? I can just spend my money.' I wonder why. Is it because they're insecure that a woman can pay for herself? I am very particular about these things."

Work

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the Punjabi film Ikk Kudi, directed by Amarjit Singh Saron. The film also stars Nirmal Rishi, Harby Sangha, Udaybir Sandhu, and others in significant roles.

The project also marks Shehnaaz's debut as a producer under her home banner, Shehnaaz Gill Production.

In A Nutshell

