Chris Hemsworth Styles His Sons' Hair: "Hairdressing Has Always Been My True Passion"

Chris Hemsworth's latest Instagram post deserves your full attention. The actor, popular for playing the mighty Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has shared a picture and a video featuring his twin sons — Sasha and Tristan. The sibling duo are seen in new haircuts done by their father. Yes, you read that right. In the video, Chris asks one of his kids to spin and show the new look. Next, we see the boys sitting together with their cool haircuts. In his hilarious caption, Chris wrote, "Hairdressing has always been my one true passion and as you can see the results speak for themselves.” He also attached a bunch of laughing faces with tears emojis. Reacting to the post, singer Alex Sampson said, “Kinda fire ngl.” Chris' hairstylist for the Avenger series Luca Vannella gushes, “OMG!!!” Actress Isla Fisher commented, “Haahhahahah.” Hairstylist Graham Nation wrote, “Nailed it mate.”

Chris Hemsworth married Spanish actress Elsa Pataky in 2010. Other than their twin sons, the couple also has a daughter named India. Chris Hemsworth's Instagram is full of pictures and videos with his kids. A few days ago, the actor jetted off with his family to Spain. Sharing a sneak peek into their vacation, Chris posted a picture with his sons. “Early morning chat with my boys in Spain,” the star wrote in his caption.

Before that, Chris Hemsworth took some time off for a getaway with his daughter, India. In a carousel of pictures and videos shared on Instagram, we can see the father-daughter duo fishing, eating and spending time in a lush green location. The side note read, “Nothing better than a little getaway with one of my besties.”

On the professional front, Chris Hemsworth's latest film Deadpool & Wolverine is currently running in theatres. The film, headlined by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, also features Leslie Uggams, Emma Corrin, Brianna Hildebrand and Matthew Macfadyen. The project has been directed by Shawn Levy and produced collectively by Marvel Studios, Maximum Effort and 21 Laps Entertainment.