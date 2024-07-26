<i>Transformers One</i> Trailer: Chris Hemsworth-Scarlett Johansson's Animated Film Is A Cinematic Treat

Are you eagerly anticipating an update on Transformers One? If so, we have some good news. The latest trailer for Chris Hemsworth's upcoming animated feature film is here. The video gives us a glimpse of Transformers' upcoming mission. We also get a glimpse of Orion Pax [Chris Hemsworth] and D-16's [Brian Tyree Henry] fun banter. Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Chris wrote, “Check out the latest trailer for Transformers One - in theatres September 20.” The Josh Cooley film also stars Keegan Michael, Laurence Fishburne, Jon Hamm, and Steve Buscemi. It was produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura.

As per the official synopsis, Transformers One revolves around, “The untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever.”

On July 24, the makers revealed a new poster of Transformers One. “All for one… and one will fall,” read the caption. The text on the picture read, “Witness the origin”. The film will be released in English and Hindi.

At the San Diego Comic-Con festival this year, Paramount Pictures presented fans with some scenes from Transformers One, featuring impressive VFX and visual effects, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Chris Hemsworth also dropped a series of pictures on Instagram from the event. In the first slide, he can be seen posing with co-stars Keegan Michael and Brian Tyree Henry. Next, Chris and Keegan are seen wearing their character masks. “Haven't been to @comicon_international in over 5 years, so great to be back with a film like Transformers One,” the actor wrote.

At the event, Chris Hemsworth revealed he walked up to his kids — India, Sasha and Tristan — and asked for their advice for the “I had gone to my kids and said, 'What do you think?' And they said, 'You have to do it,” he told People.

Transformers One will release on September 20. The movie will be available in India in English and Hindi, and will be screened in 2D, 3D, 4D, and IMAX (3D).