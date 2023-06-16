'I've Got 3 Kids': Chris Hemsworth Reveals The Reason For His Acting Break

The actor also added that he will be selective about his choice of movies.

Actor Chris Hemsworth, best known for his role as 'Thor' in the Marvel Universe, revealed in November last year that he is at an increased risk of developing Alzheimer's disease because of genetic factors. Post the diagnosis, the actor also decided to take a break from acting. Now, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor has revealed that his decision to take time off was not because of his health but because he wished to spend time with his family.

"It all got a little sort of blown out of proportion. I wanted to take off because I've been working for 10 years, and I've got three kids that I want to spend more time with," the 39-year-old said during the interview. Mr Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky are parents to nine-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan and 11-year-old daughter India.

He discovered the risk of the disease while filming "Limitless," a National Geographic series. Discussing the same, Mr Hemsworth added, "Doing that show, each episode resonated in such a way that made me realize how life is just flying by, and I wanted to be still for long periods and more often."

He continued, "The information about the predisposition allowed me to make all the changes - whether it be nutrition, my training, my mental fitness. Which is the point of the series. The whole point for me was to give people access to tools, knowledge, information on how to live a better, longer, healthier life."

The 'Thor: Love and Thunder' actor also added that he will be selective about his choice of movies as he is at a more "comfortable point" in his career. He told the outlet, "I've been running from project to project for long time, just to avoid being unemployed or that fear that it's the last job you'll get, you know?"

"I wanna be more curated about the choices I make, things I immerse myself in or I'm involved in. I want to have greater value and work with great people," he concluded.