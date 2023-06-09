FYI, Chris Hemsworth Just Delivered His Verdict On RRR

Ram Charan and Jr NTR in RRR. (courtesy: RRRMovie)

There would hardly be anyone who has remained untouched by the magic of Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR. Its global dominance can be understood by the fact that Chris Hemsworth, known for his roles in Marvel's Thor and Avengers franchise, now wishes to collaborate with the leading stars of SS Rajamouli-directed film. Chris Hemsworth, who is on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Extraction 2, told News18 in an exclusive interview that he watched RRR recently and found it “incredible.” The Hollywood star was also impressed by the performances of Jr NTR and Ram Charan and now, he wants to work with them. “I just watched RRR recently, and I thought the film was incredible. Ram Charan and NTR Jr are amazing, so, if I was lucky to work with them, that would be fantastic,' said Chris.

RRR took over the West when it bagged several trophies at award shows such as Oscars and Golden Globes. The film's track Naatu Naatu won the Academy Award for Best Original Song and it also won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song.



Chris Hemsworth might be looking forward to collaborating with Jr NTR and Ram Charan but he has already worked with an Indian actor - Randeep Hooda. It was for the original Extraction, a major chunk of which was also filmed in the country.



Talking about the sequel to his 2020 film, Chris Hemsworth revealed how he physically and mentally prepared for the role of Tyler Rake. “I was coming on the back of Thor, so, I was in a bigger shape than I would have been in the first film. So, aesthetically, there was a lot more muscle I was carrying. But I had to very quickly adapt to what was required for [Extraction 2]. It was all about functionality, flexibility and a lot of movement. I worked with Sam [Hargrave] and the stunt team, and the rehearsals kind of became my training,” he told the publication.

Extraction 2 is directed by Sam Hargrave and also stars Golshifteh Farahani and Adam Bessa.