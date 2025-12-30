<i>Avengers Doomsday</i> Teaser Shows Thor Fighting To Protect His Daughter

The second teaser for Avengers: Doomsday has been released, featuring Chris Hemsworth as Thor. The film is set to hit theatres on December 18, 2026.

The new teaser arrives a week after the first Doomsday teaser, which featured Chris Evans' Captain America and played during previews for Avatar: Fire and Ash. That teaser revealed that Evans would return for Doomsday and, in a surprising twist, that his character now has a child.

The Thor-centric teaser similarly focuses on family. It shows the Asgardian god praying to keep his adopted daughter, Love, safe as he prepares once again for battle. Love was first introduced in 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder.

The teaser opens in a calm, sunlit forest, where Thor is seen praying to his late father, Odin, asking for the strength to protect his daughter as he presumably prepares to join the Avengers to take on Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. In a brief moment, Love is shown, now a little older than in Love and Thunder. Thor, dressed in casual clothes, kisses her on the forehead as she lies in bed, while his serious voice-over continues.

According to Variety, Love is the child of the villain Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale, and is portrayed by Hemsworth's real-life daughter, India.

In Love and Thunder, Gorr seeks revenge against the gods after his prayers to save his late daughter go unanswered. However, in his final moments, he abandons his vengeful quest and resurrects Love before dying, making Thor promise to raise her as his own. Love subsequently joins Thor on his adventures and wields his Stormbreaker hammer.

Variety also reports that Hemsworth was announced earlier this year as part of the cast of Avengers: Doomsday, alongside Chris Evans, Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Simu Liu.

The film will unite not only the Avengers but also the Fantastic Four cast, including Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, as well as the Thunderbolts ensemble of Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman.

Leaping in from Fox's X-Men universe, the ultimate team-up will also feature Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Kelsey Grammer, Alan Cumming, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, and Rebecca Romijn.

