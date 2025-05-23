<i>Avengers: Doomsday</i> And <i>Secret Wars</i> Postponed. New Release Dates Out

Fans of Marvel's Avengers franchise will have to wait a little longer for the upcoming team-up films. Marvel Studios has delayed the releases of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Avengers: Doomsday is now scheduled to release on December 18, 2026, moving from its original date of May 1, 2026 - a delay of about seven months.

To stay aligned with the updated schedule, Avengers: Secret Wars has also been pushed back and will now release on December 17, 2027, instead of its previously announced date of May 7, 2027.

Disney confirmed both delays on Thursday afternoon as part of a larger reshuffle of its upcoming theatrical release calendar.

The new schedule also includes the removal of several unannounced Marvel titles. A film previously slated for February 13, 2026, labelled as Untitled Marvel, has been taken off the calendar.

Two other dates - November 6, 2026, and November 5, 2027 - once set for untitled Marvel features, are now listed as Untitled Disney films.

With these changes, Avengers: Doomsday and Sony's Spider-Man: Brand New Day are now the only confirmed Marvel Cinematic Universe releases for 2026.

Additionally, there will be no theatrical Marvel release between The Fantastic 4: First Steps, scheduled for July 25, 2025, and the fourth installment of Tom Holland's Spider-Man, set for July 31, 2026 - a gap of over a year.

Doomsday and Secret Wars are major productions for Marvel Studios and are among the most anticipated projects in the franchise. The films are expected to feature the return of Robert Downey Jr, not as Iron Man, but in the role of Doctor Doom.

They will also bring together characters from various Marvel teams, including the Thunderbolts, Fantastic Four, and even members of the X-Men universe, such as Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen.

Production on Doomsday has reportedly ramped up in recent weeks. Downey recently shared a photo of himself with fellow cast members as they went to watch Thunderbolts in support of their Marvel colleagues.

