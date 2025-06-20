Bajaj Avenger Street 220 To Be Launched Again In India

Bajaj Auto is planning to strengthen its presence in the entry-level cruiser bike segment by bringing back a product that opened new doors for the manufacturer back in 2004. This will come in the form of the Avenger, which was introduced initially as a 180 cc motorcycle and later got a 160 cc and 220 cc version. Later on, the 180 cc version was discontinued, leaving only the 160 Street and 220 Cruise in the current lineup.

To increase the number of 220 cc cruisers, Bajaj Auto is now going to bring back the Avenger Street 220. The Indian manufacturer has already homologated the motorcycle under the Delhi Transport Department. Before any official announcement, the homologation document had leaked online, sparking speculation of its launch.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Announces Prices Of 2025 Harley-Davidson Motorcycles In India

Based on the information available in the homologation document, the Avenger 220 Cruise will be available as the entry-level model of the bike, while the Avenger 220 Street will be placed higher in the list. The bike will have a gross weight of 310 kg, a wheelbase of 1,490 mm, a width of 806 mm, a length of 2,210 mm, and a height of 1,070 mm. This makes it slightly smaller than the 220 Cruise. Furthermore, it will miss out on the windshield and the pillion backrest.

Talking of changes, the Avenger Street 220 is set to be a sportier iteration of the cruiser motorcycle, featuring blacked-out components like alloy wheels, rearview mirrors, fork gaiters, exhaust muffler cover, front and rear fenders, and the engine casing.

Mechanically, it will be the same seeking power from the 220 cc oil-cooled single-cylinder engine pushing out 18 hp of power at 8,500 rpm, and 17 Nm at 7,000 rpm. This power is transferred to the wheel via a five-speed gearbox.