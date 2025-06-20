Hero MotoCorp Announces Prices Of 2025 Harley-Davidson Motorcycles In India

Hero MotoCorp announced the prices of the 2025 Harley-Davidson motorcycles in India. Presently, a total of 10 Harley-Davidson motorcycles are on sale, with only the X440 being manufactured in India and the rest of them are completely-built units (CBUs). The popular Fat Bob motorcycle is being discontinued in India and it will be replaced by the Street Bob, which is a softail bobber motorcycle that gets mini-ape handlebar, mid-mounted footpegs and the Milwaukee-Eight 117 Classic V-Twin engine. The prices of the 2025 Harley-Davidson Street Bob will be revealed closer to the launch. Prices of all the other 2025 models are given in the table below.

The other interesting announcement is that Harley-Davidson will launch two CVO models, which will be super-expensive and ultra-premium derivatives of existing motorcycles and will have limited production as well. The two CVO models that will be launched in the next few months are the CVO Street Glide and the CVO Road Glide.Expect the prices of both baggers to cross Rs. 70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Harley-Davidson has begun taking pre-bookings for all the MY25 models across all showrooms in India. Deliveries are expected to begin in the next few months. The most affordable model is the Harley-Davidson X440, with a starting price of Rs. 2.4 lakh (ex-showroom). And the most expensive motorcycle of the lot is the Harley-Davidson Road Glide, priced at Rs. 42.3 lakh (ex-showroom).

MY25 Harley-Davidson Motorcycles