Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Gray Ghost Revealed; Only 1,990 Units To Be Manufactured

The Harley-Davidson Fat Boy turns 35 this year, with the motorcycle first launched in 1990. Since then, it has made numerous appearances in pop culture, most notably, when it was ridden by Arnold Schwarzenegger in Terminator 2. And to celebrate its 35th birthday, Harley-Davidson launched a limited-edition model of the Fat Boy, the Gray Ghost. It is the 5th model in the company's Icons Motorcycle Collection. Only 1,990 models of the motorcycle will be manufactured and it is yet to be seen whether it will be launched in India or not.

The Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Gray Ghost gets a lovely mirror finish, thanks to a process called physical vapour deposition (PVD) or thin film coating. What happens is that a solid material is vapourised in vacuum and deposited on the surface of the motorcycle, in this case the fuel tank and fenders. Then, the parts are again painted with a standard clear coat finish. The bike's standout aesthetic begins with chrome side covers and a bright silver powder-coated frame, lending a polished and high-end finish. Styling elements directly inspired by the original Fat Boy include a rounded air cleaner and distinctive yellow accents applied to the lower rocker covers, powertrain components, and tank console insert.

Adding to the vintage appeal, the motorcycle is equipped with a leather seat valance featuring lacing and tassels, as well as a black leather tank strap adorned with laced edging. These details recall custom design trends from Harley-Davidson's earlier eras. A major highlight is the three-dimensional fuel tank medallion, a faithful reproduction of the winged emblem that became synonymous with the original Fat Boy. The commemorative tank console insert also bears a unique serial number, underscoring the exclusivity of the model. Completing the tribute is an Icons Collection medallion elegantly placed on the rear fender.

The motorcycle gets a new Milwaukee-Eight 117 Custom Engine that makes 101 hp and 171 Nm of peak torque, which is an increase of 7 per cent in power and 3 per cent in torque over the 2024 Fat Boy. The motorcycle is loaded with features like - three riding modes (road, rain, sport), cornering ABS, cornering traction control, drag torque slip control and tyre pressure monitoring system. Other features include full LED lighting, a new USB port and a new 5-inch instrument console. The motorcycle also gets new 49 mm dual-bending valve along with a hydraulic suspension under the seat.

In USA, it is priced at $25,399 which is the equivalent of Rs. 21.5 lakh.