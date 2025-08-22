Hero Xtreme 125R Single Seat Variant Launched At Rs 1 Lakh, Check Details

Hero MotoCorp recently launched the Glamour X in India, and has now silently updated the Xtreme 125R with a new variant. Previously, the Hero Xtreme 125R was available with a split seat option. However, the new update offers customers a single-seat option for the Xtreme 125R, which is launched at Rs 1 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Hero Xtreme 125R single-seat variant is positioned above the IBS variant and below the split-seat ABS variant. With this, the Hero Xtreme 125R is available in three variants for the Indian market: the Xtreme 125R IBS, priced at Rs 98,425 (ex-showroom), the Xtreme 125R ABS, priced at Rs 1.02 lakh (ex-showroom), and the newly launched Xtreme 125R ABS single seat, available at Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hero Xtreme 125R

The Hero Xtreme 125R continues to draw power from a 124.7cc engine, mated with a 5-speed gearbox. It propels a peak power of 11.5 hp and a maximum torque output of 10.5 Nm. The brand has also equipped the newly launched Glamour X with this power mill.

The Xtreme 125R hosts a bunch of features, including an all-LED setup (LED headlamp, LED taillamp, and LED blinkers). It has a simple digital cluster with a Bluetooth connectivity option and offers first-in-segment single-channel ABS for safety.

Talking about the underpinnings, it gets 37 mm diameter forks up front and a hydraulic monoshock on the rear. It gets a 240 mm drum in the front and a 130 mm drum on the rear for stable braking. The Xtreme 125R stands on 90/90 - 17 and 120/80 - 17 tyres on the front and rear, respectively.