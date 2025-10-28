Chris Evans And Wife Alba Baptista Welcome Their First Child After Secret Pregnancy: Report

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have welcomed their first child together. According to TMZ, the Captain America star and his wife became parents on Saturday (October 25) in Massachusetts, USA. The couple is yet to make an official announcement.

The actors, who have always preferred to keep their relationship private, have not revealed their baby's name or gender. Interestingly, they also kept the pregnancy out of the public eye.

Chris Evans And Alba's Love Story

Chris and Alba's relationship first came to public attention in 2022. After dating for several years, the couple tied the knot in the summer of 2023 in a star-studded ceremony at their Boston-area home. Their wedding was attended by close family, friends, and a few of Chris's Marvel co-stars.

Chris Evans On Becoming A Dad

Chris has previously spoken about how deeply he values family and has often expressed excitement about fatherhood. In a conversation with Access Hollywood, he described becoming a parent as a dream role.

He said, "Being a dad would be a dream role for me," adding that he hopes to one day earn the title of a "superhero" dad.

Reflecting on his own childhood, the actor shared fond memories of his family's holiday traditions. "Growing up in a close-knit family of four, we would all sleep in the same room on Christmas Eve, watch a Christmas movie, and try to fall asleep amidst the festive excitement," he said.

Chris revealed that he hopes to recreate this sense of togetherness with his own children.

