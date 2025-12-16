Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday Lead Acting Honours, <i>Black Warrant</i> Named Best Series

The Filmfare OTT Awards 2025, held on December 15 in Mumbai, celebrated the best in streaming content with a star-studded evening. From gripping dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies, the awards honoured outstanding performances and creative brilliance across series, films, and short films. Paatal Lok Season 2 and Black Warrant dominated the series categories, while Girls Will Be Girls shone among film categories. Here's the complete list of winners:
Filmfare OTT Awards Winners List
Series
Best Series (Critics): Paatal Lok Season 2
Best Director (Series): Nagesh Kukunoor (The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case)
Best Director, Series (Critics): Anubhav Sinha (IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack)
Best Actor (Male), Drama: Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok Season 2)
Best Actor (Female), Drama: Monika Panwar (Khauf)
Best Actor (Male), Critics, Drama: Zahan Kapoor (Black Warrant)
Best Actor (Female), Critics, Drama: Rasika Dugal (Shekhar Home)
Best Comedy (Series/Special): Raat Jawaan Hai (Sumeet Vyas)
Best Actor (Male), Comedy: Barun Sobti (Raat Jawaan Hai), Sparsh Shrivastava (Dupahiya)
Best Actor (Female), Comedy: Ananya Panday (Call Me Bae)
Best Supporting Actor (Male), Drama: Rahul Bhat (Black Warrant)
Best Supporting Actor (Female), Drama: Tillotama Shome (Paatal Lok Season 2)
Best Supporting Actor (Male), Comedy: Vinay Pathak (Gram Chikitsalay)
Best Supporting Actor (Female), Comedy: Renuka Shahane (Dupahiya)
Best Non-Fiction Original: Angry Young Men (Namrata Rao)
Best Story (Series): Smita Singh (Khauf), Sudip Sharma (Paatal Lok Season 2)
Best Original Screenplay (Series): Sudip Sharma & team (Paatal Lok Season 2)
Best Adapted Screenplay (Series): Satyanshu Singh & Arkesh Ajay (Black Warrant)
Best Dialogue (Series): Anubhav Sinha & Trishant Srivastava (IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack)
Best Cinematography (Series): Pankaj Kumar (Khauf)
Best Production Design (Series): Priya Suhaas & Surabhi Verma (Freedom at Midnight)
Best Editing (Series): Tanya Chhabria (Khauf)
Best Costume Design (Series): Ayesha Dasgupta (Freedom at Midnight)
Best Background Music (Series): Alokananda Dasgupta (Khauf)
Best VFX (Series): Phantom FX (Khauf)
Best Sound Design (Series): Bigyna Dahal (Khauf)
Best Music Album (Series): Akashdeep Sengupta (Bandish Bandits Season 2)
Best Debut Director (Series): Pushkar Sunil Mahabal (Black, White & Gray - Love Kills)
Breakthrough Performance (Male): Anurag Thakur (Black Warrant)
Breakthrough Performance (Female): Lisa Mishra (Call Me Bae)
Films
Best Film: Girls Will Be Girls
Best Director: Shuchi Talati (Girls Will Be Girls)
Best Film (Critics): The Mehta Boys (Boman Irani)
Best Actor (Male): Abhishek Banerjee (Stolen)
Best Actor (Female): Sanya Malhotra (Mrs)
Best Actor (Male), Critics: Vikrant Massey (Sector 36)
Best Actor (Female), Critics: Preeti Panigrahi (Girls Will Be Girls)
Best Supporting Actor (Male): Deepak Dobriyal (Sector 36)
Best Supporting Actor (Female): Kani Kusruti (Girls Will Be Girls)
Best Story: Karan Tejpal & team (Stolen)
Best Original Screenplay: Avinash Sampath & Vikramaditya Motwane (Ctrl)
Best Dialogue: Vijay Maurya (Agni)
Best Cinematography: Isshaan Ghosh (Stolen)
Best Production Design: Acropolis & team (Agni)
Best Editing: Jahaan Noble (Ctrl)
Best Background Music: Sneha Khanwalkar (Ctrl)
Best Sound Design: Susmit Bob Nath (Stolen)
Best Music Album: Justin Prabhakaran & Rochak Kohli (Aap Jaisa Koi)
Best Debut Director: Karan Tejpal (Stolen), Aditya Nimbalkar (Sector 36)
Breakthrough Performance (Male): Shubham Vardhan (Stolen)
Breakthrough Performance (Female): Arrchita Agarwal (Despatch)
Short Films
Best Short Film (People's Choice): Divorce (Raaghav Kansal)
Best Actor (Female): Fatima Sana Shaikh (Ayesha)
Best Actor (Male): Ayan Khan (Chashma)
Best Short Film (Fiction): Ayesha (Nihat Bhave)
Best Short Film (Non-Fiction): Langur (Haider Khan)
Best Director: Renuka Shahane (Dhaavpatti)
