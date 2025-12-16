Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday Lead Acting Honours, <i>Black Warrant</i> Named Best Series

The Filmfare OTT Awards 2025, held on December 15 in Mumbai, celebrated the best in streaming content with a star-studded evening. From gripping dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies, the awards honoured outstanding performances and creative brilliance across series, films, and short films. Paatal Lok Season 2 and Black Warrant dominated the series categories, while Girls Will Be Girls shone among film categories. Here's the complete list of winners:

Filmfare OTT Awards Winners List

Series

Best Series (Critics): Paatal Lok Season 2

Best Director (Series): Nagesh Kukunoor (The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case)

Best Director, Series (Critics): Anubhav Sinha (IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack)

Best Actor (Male), Drama: Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok Season 2)

Best Actor (Female), Drama: Monika Panwar (Khauf)

Best Actor (Male), Critics, Drama: Zahan Kapoor (Black Warrant)

Best Actor (Female), Critics, Drama: Rasika Dugal (Shekhar Home)

Best Comedy (Series/Special): Raat Jawaan Hai (Sumeet Vyas)

Best Actor (Male), Comedy: Barun Sobti (Raat Jawaan Hai), Sparsh Shrivastava (Dupahiya)

Best Actor (Female), Comedy: Ananya Panday (Call Me Bae)

Best Supporting Actor (Male), Drama: Rahul Bhat (Black Warrant)

Best Supporting Actor (Female), Drama: Tillotama Shome (Paatal Lok Season 2)

Best Supporting Actor (Male), Comedy: Vinay Pathak (Gram Chikitsalay)

Best Supporting Actor (Female), Comedy: Renuka Shahane (Dupahiya)

Best Non-Fiction Original: Angry Young Men (Namrata Rao)

Best Story (Series): Smita Singh (Khauf), Sudip Sharma (Paatal Lok Season 2)

Best Original Screenplay (Series): Sudip Sharma & team (Paatal Lok Season 2)

Best Adapted Screenplay (Series): Satyanshu Singh & Arkesh Ajay (Black Warrant)

Best Dialogue (Series): Anubhav Sinha & Trishant Srivastava (IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack)

Best Cinematography (Series): Pankaj Kumar (Khauf)

Best Production Design (Series): Priya Suhaas & Surabhi Verma (Freedom at Midnight)

Best Editing (Series): Tanya Chhabria (Khauf)

Best Costume Design (Series): Ayesha Dasgupta (Freedom at Midnight)

Best Background Music (Series): Alokananda Dasgupta (Khauf)

Best VFX (Series): Phantom FX (Khauf)

Best Sound Design (Series): Bigyna Dahal (Khauf)

Best Music Album (Series): Akashdeep Sengupta (Bandish Bandits Season 2)

Best Debut Director (Series): Pushkar Sunil Mahabal (Black, White & Gray - Love Kills)

Breakthrough Performance (Male): Anurag Thakur (Black Warrant)

Breakthrough Performance (Female): Lisa Mishra (Call Me Bae)

Films

Best Film: Girls Will Be Girls

Best Director: Shuchi Talati (Girls Will Be Girls)

Best Film (Critics): The Mehta Boys (Boman Irani)

Best Actor (Male): Abhishek Banerjee (Stolen)

Best Actor (Female): Sanya Malhotra (Mrs)

Best Actor (Male), Critics: Vikrant Massey (Sector 36)

Best Actor (Female), Critics: Preeti Panigrahi (Girls Will Be Girls)

Best Supporting Actor (Male): Deepak Dobriyal (Sector 36)

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Kani Kusruti (Girls Will Be Girls)

Best Story: Karan Tejpal & team (Stolen)

Best Original Screenplay: Avinash Sampath & Vikramaditya Motwane (Ctrl)

Best Dialogue: Vijay Maurya (Agni)

Best Cinematography: Isshaan Ghosh (Stolen)

Best Production Design: Acropolis & team (Agni)

Best Editing: Jahaan Noble (Ctrl)

Best Background Music: Sneha Khanwalkar (Ctrl)

Best Sound Design: Susmit Bob Nath (Stolen)

Best Music Album: Justin Prabhakaran & Rochak Kohli (Aap Jaisa Koi)

Best Debut Director: Karan Tejpal (Stolen), Aditya Nimbalkar (Sector 36)

Breakthrough Performance (Male): Shubham Vardhan (Stolen)

Breakthrough Performance (Female): Arrchita Agarwal (Despatch)

Short Films

Best Short Film (People's Choice): Divorce (Raaghav Kansal)

Best Actor (Female): Fatima Sana Shaikh (Ayesha)

Best Actor (Male): Ayan Khan (Chashma)

Best Short Film (Fiction): Ayesha (Nihat Bhave)

Best Short Film (Non-Fiction): Langur (Haider Khan)

Best Director: Renuka Shahane (Dhaavpatti)



Also Read: Chunky Panday Reveals He Didn't Watch Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae For 3 Days. Here's Why