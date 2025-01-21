Chunky Panday Reveals He Didn't Watch Ananya Panday's <i>Call Me Bae</i> For 3 Days. Here's Why

Chunky Panday, who shared screen space with Ananya Panday in Liger, recently talked about how his and his daughter's choice of films don't align always. Chunky Panday called himself "old school" and he revealed he didn't watch Ananya Panday's series Call Me Bae for three days when it released.

Sharing the reason behind why he avoided the show initially, Chunky Panday told News 18, "Call me Bae wasn't my kind of a show. In fact, I didn't watch it for three days. But once I put it on and watched the first three episodes, I binge-watched it. I thought it was so good! I went on to watch the entire season twice. I really enjoyed it."

Chunky Panday, during the same interview, revealed that Ananya doesn't pay heed to his advice about films after Liger debacle.

"I'm old school and I feel heroes and heroines should sing their songs and do their dances and the male lead should be do his fights. But she thinks differently. But I guess her thought process is very Gen-Z. As they say, to each his own! I hope she's right and so far, she has been right," Chunky Panday said about Ananya's film choices.

Chunky Panday also admitted that film business is a risky profession where no formula works.

"I'm a proud father but also a very nervous father. I'm nervous because I understand how important it is to keep your head straight and be accepted every time you do something different.

"It's always a hit and a miss. Ananya and I've a lot of conflict. I feel she should do a certain kind of films but she wants to something else," he shared with News 18.

Ananya Panday had a blissful 2024 in terms of work. She was a part of Amazon Prime original Call Me Bae, Netflix film CTRL. Ananya received praise for portraying Gen-Z girl to perfection in these shows.