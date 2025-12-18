<i>Dhurandhar</i> Collection Day 13: Ranveer Singh Film Racing To Rs 450 Crore Mark

Dhurandhar, which entered the Rs 400-crore club in just 12 days, is now all set to enter the Rs 450-crore club. The film earned approximately Rs 25.50 crore on December 13, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. With this, its total box office collection stands at Rs 437.25 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

The film opened with an impressive first weekend, collecting Rs 103 crore - Rs 28 crore on Friday, Rs 32 crore on Saturday, and Rs 43 crore on Sunday.

The strong run continued into the weekdays, with Rs 23.25 crore on Monday and Rs 27 crore on Tuesday, pushing the total past Rs 150 crore. Wednesday and Thursday added Rs 27 crore each, taking the first-week tally to Rs 207.25 crore.

In its second weekend, Dhurandhar earned Rs 32.5 crore on Friday, Rs 53 crore on Saturday, and Rs 58 crore on Sunday. The following weekdays saw Rs 30.5 crore on Monday, Rs 30 crore on Tuesday, and Rs 25.50 crore on Wednesday, bringing the overall total to Rs 437.25 crore.

Historic Record

Dhurandhar became the first Hindi film to earn over Rs 200 crore in its second week. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "SIMPLY UNSTOPPABLE: DHURANDHAR CREATES HISTORY, YET AGAIN... #Dhurandhar becomes the FIRST FILM in the history of #Hindi cinema to cross Rs 200 cr in Week 2 - and that too in just 5 days [Fri to Tue]. The previous record was held by #Pushpa2 #Hindi, which had collected Rs 199 cr in Week 2 [7 days; Fri to Thu]."

SIMPLY UNSTOPPABLE: 'DHURANDHAR' CREATES HISTORY, YET AGAIN... #Dhurandhar becomes the FIRST FILM in the history of #Hindi cinema to cross ₹ 200 cr in *Week 2* – and that too in just *5 days* [Fri to Tue].



The previous record was held by #Pushpa2 #Hindi, which had collected ₹… pic.twitter.com/svc7IhCKxh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 17, 2025

He added, "The second Tuesday business - without discounted ticket pricing - is beyond outstanding... Such collections on Day 12 - on a working day, for an A-certified film - are truly unimaginable... A new benchmark has been set! Going forward, not just this Friday's #Avatar, even the #Christmas releases will face stiff competition from the #Dhurandhar juggernaut."

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5. The film stars Ranveer Singh along with Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The makers have also announced that a sequel is scheduled to release on March 19, 2026.