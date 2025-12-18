<i>Bajirao Mastani</i> Turns 10: When Ranveer Singh Danced With Deepika Padukone On <i>Mohe Rang Do Laal</i> With A Twist

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani was a massive hit, with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead roles. The film clocks 10 years today.

Back in 2023, Ranveer Singh attended Bollywood Superstar's Exhibition at Abu Dhabi's Louvre Museum. Soon, a clip started making the rounds in which Ranveer was seen dancing in front of a green screen, matching his steps with Deepika Padukone in Mohe Rang Do Laal. She appeared as a hologram in front of him.

How Fans Reacted

One fan wrote, "Hubby goals!"

Someone else commented, "Does he have to look this cool and hot every day?"

Ranveer Singh dancing with Deepika Padukone (Mastani) at the Bollywood exhibition in Louvre Museum 🤣❤️ pic.twitter.com/3ssKiWCqzE — K. (@KhadeejahRS) March 29, 2023

When Ranveer Singh Made A Bizarre Request On The Bajirao Mastani Set

Back in 2015, in an interview with Rediff, Ranveer Singh spoke about Deepika Padukone mentioning his "bizarre request" on the sets of Bajirao Mastani.

He said, "It's a very difficult process to get into such a distinct character. I changed the way I looked, changed my body, my voice and accent... I would come on set, go to my make-up room and take about two hours to get ready, with all the scars, eye make-up, earrings, angrakhas, layers over layers... At one point, I also had a fake moustache. I would change, do exercises for my voice and body, so that I would get into my character completely before the shooting."

He added, "It has never taken me more than 30 minutes to get ready for my characters before. So, after spending these two hours getting ready, and after I stepped out of the room, completely in character, if the AD (assistant director) said, 'Ranveer is walking on the set', I would be like, 'Mere saare kaam pe unhone paani pher diya (You have spoiled all my hard work). Why are you reminding me that I'm Ranveer, when I've done all this work to leave Ranveer behind and step into this distinctive characterisation?' It was a bizarre request, but it really helped."

The period film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is a love story of Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao, played by Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone as Mastani. Priyanka Chopra also starred as Bajirao's wife, Kashibai.