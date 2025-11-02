How Fans From Across The World Celebrated Shah Rukh Khan's 60th Birthday Outside Mannat In Mumbai

It's that time of the year again when Mumbai turns into Mannat-land, and Shah Rukh Khan's birthday becomes less of a celebration and more of a festival.

Not even the untimely November rains could dampen the spirit of Shah Rukh Khan fans, who gathered at 3 Wise Monkeys in Khar to celebrate their idol. They travelled from Gujarat, Delhi, Kolkata and beyond from Indonesia, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Germany and France - to mark the day together.

The venue looked like an SRK carnival. Balloons and banners declaring We Love SRK filled the space, alongside postcards wishing Happy SRK Day. The playlist was all heart - from Tujhe Dekha Toh to Jhoome Jo Pathaan - while the menu had a delicious filmy twist: Rab Ne Banai Hoi Jodi... Bun Muska aur Chai, Chennai Express... Mini Idli, and Raeeso Wala... French Fries Truffle Marke.

The energy was infectious. Some fans danced to SRK's songs, others sang along, and many took turns performing his iconic dialogues. "Every film of his is an emotion. We've grown up with him - he's not just an actor, he's family," said one fan proudly holding up an SRK poster drenched in rain.

Another fan, dressed as Raj from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, said, "There's something about his charm that connects with all of us. It's like he belongs to everyone."

The celebration had everything - laughter, nostalgia, and even an SRK quiz where fans shouted the answers before the questions were done. "Ask us anything - from which film Suraj Hua Maddham is from to his first dialogue as Rahul - we know it all!" one fan laughed.

Then, at 11:30 am, came the moment no one was prepared for. Shah Rukh Khan dropped the logo unit of his upcoming film KING, and the venue erupted in joy. Cheers, chants, and cries of "Once more! Once more!" echoed as the clip replayed on screens.

As the celebration continued into the afternoon, fans began heading to their next stop, outside Mannat to get a glimpse of the King himself. Because for them, November 2 isn't just a birthday, it's a feeling, a festival, and a reminder that there truly is no one like Shah Rukh Khan.

