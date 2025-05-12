Harshvardhan Rane Hits Back At <i>Sanam Teri Kasam</i> Co-Star Mawra Hocane For Calling His Exit From Sequel "PR Stunt"

India-Pakistan border tensions have sealed the fate of the sequel to Sanam Teri Kasam, a film which created box-office records after it re-released in theatres a few months back. In the aftermath of the Operation Sindoor and Pakistani actors slamming India for its retaliatory attack, Harshvardhan Rane refused to act with Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane in the sequel titled, Sanam Teri Kasam 2. Following his exit from the film, Mawra called it a "PR stunt". Harshvardhan Rane, now, hit back at the actress in an Instagram post.

Reacting to Mawra's remarks, Harshvardhan Rane wrote, "That sounded like an attempt at a personal attack. Fortunately, I have the tolerance to overlook such attempts-but have zero tolerance for any attack on my nation's dignity."

"An Indian farmer would pluck out the unwanted weed from his crop-it's called weeding. The farmer doesn't need a PR team for this act, it's called common sense," Harshvardhan cited an example to establish his point.

"I simply offered to step down from Part 2. I am fully within my rights to choose not to work with individuals who label my country's actions as 'cowardly'", he added.

"So much hate in her speech, so many personal remarks. I never mentioned her name or resorted to calling her names. Didn't attack her dignity as a woman. I intend to maintain that standard," he concluded.

After Harshvardhan Rane's exit, Mawra said, "PR strategy, someone I expected to have basic common sense has risen from deep slumber with a PR strategy... While our nations are at war, this is what you come up with? A PR statement to get attention? What a pity!"

Meantime, amid roaring demands of banning Pakistani artistes, Mawra Hocane has been dropped from the film, the makers confirmed recently.

"Terrorism of any kind, against any nation, state, or people must be condemned unequivocally. What's even more disheartening in this case is the silence or worse, the statements of certain actors who have worked in India, received immense love, respect, and opportunity, yet failed to condemn such acts of terror against India. In fact, some have gone so far as to criticise India's legitimate steps to fight terrorism. In light of this, we stand by our government and fully support its decision. Nation first and always. Jai Hind," the makers wrote in a statement.