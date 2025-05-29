Old Video Of Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Staring At Actor Mawra Hocane Goes Viral

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has hit the headlines, not for the right or political reasons. An old video in which Mr Sharif appears to be looking at and observing actress Mawra Hocane at a public event has surfaced on social media.

The 14-second clip, believed to be from a 2023 awards function, has been widely shared on X, with many describing the moment as a "deep scan."

In the video, Mr Sharif is looking at Ms Hocane from head to toe after handing her an award during the ceremony at the Governor House in Punjab, Pakistan. "Apparently Shehbaz Sharif is not that Sharif," read the caption of the video.

Apparently Shehbaz Sharif is not that Sharif ???????? pic.twitter.com/RzzitJgJlI — Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Memes,???????? (@memenist_) May 28, 2025

The video quickly went viral on social media, with some users sharing memes and poking fun at the Prime minister's behaviour; others criticised and called his demeanour inappropriate.

A user wrote, "Sharif by name, shady by nature. Pakistan stays consistent."

Sharif by name, shady by nature.

Pakistan stays consistent???? — maverick (@maverick2886) May 28, 2025

Another wrote, "Such a creep eww."

Such a creep eww .. — sneha tyagi ॐ (@SnehaTyagiN1303) May 28, 2025

"Pakistani Sharifs are never Sharif," read another comment.

Pakistani Sharifs are never Sharif — Vickyafc (@Vickymav04) May 29, 2025

Ms Hocane, along with other Pakistani actors such as Fawad Khan and Hania Amir, recently came under scrutiny for publicly criticising India's Operation Sindoor. The military retaliation came two weeks after a terror attack killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The next few days were tense along the Line of Control (LoC), with Pakistan sending a barrage of drones in Poonch, Uri and Amritsar and Indian defence systems successfully intercepting them. The two countries then agreed to cease firing on May 10 after their Director General Of Military Operations (DGMO) held talks.

Mawra Hocane made her Bollywood debut with Sanam Teri Kasam, opposite Harshvardhan Rane, in 2016. Following her critical comments, she was removed from the poster of the film. She was also being considered for the sequel to the film, but after the rising tensions between the two neighbouring countries, she was dropped.

Harshvardhan Rane also said that he would step back from the film if she remained a part of it. His decision came after she referred to his move as a PR strategy.