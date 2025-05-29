Advertisement

Old Video Of Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Staring At Actor Mawra Hocane Goes Viral

The 14-second clip is said to be from a 2023 awards function.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Old Video Of Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Staring At Actor Mawra Hocane Goes Viral
In the video, Shehbaz Sharif looks at Mawra Hocane from head-to-toe
New Delhi:

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has hit the headlines, not for the right or political reasons. An old video in which Mr Sharif appears to be looking at and observing actress Mawra Hocane at a public event has surfaced on social media.

The 14-second clip, believed to be from a 2023 awards function, has been widely shared on X, with many describing the moment as a "deep scan."

In the video, Mr Sharif is looking at Ms Hocane from head to toe after handing her an award during the ceremony at the Governor House in Punjab, Pakistan. "Apparently Shehbaz Sharif is not that Sharif," read the caption of the video.

The video quickly went viral on social media, with some users sharing memes and poking fun at the Prime minister's behaviour; others criticised and called his demeanour inappropriate.

A user wrote, "Sharif by name, shady by nature. Pakistan stays consistent."

Another wrote, "Such a creep eww."

"Pakistani Sharifs are never Sharif," read another comment.

Ms Hocane, along with other Pakistani actors such as Fawad Khan and Hania Amir, recently came under scrutiny for publicly criticising India's Operation Sindoor. The military retaliation came two weeks after a terror attack killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The next few days were tense along the Line of Control (LoC), with Pakistan sending a barrage of drones in Poonch, Uri and Amritsar and Indian defence systems successfully intercepting them. The two countries then agreed to cease firing on May 10 after their Director General Of Military Operations (DGMO) held talks. 

Mawra Hocane made her Bollywood debut with Sanam Teri Kasam, opposite Harshvardhan Rane, in 2016. Following her critical comments, she was removed from the poster of the film. She was also being considered for the sequel to the film, but after the rising tensions between the two neighbouring countries, she was dropped.

Harshvardhan Rane also said that he would step back from the film if she remained a part of it. His decision came after she referred to his move as a PR strategy.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan, Mawra Hocane
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com