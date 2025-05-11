Advertisement

Pakistani Actress Mawra Hocane Dropped From Sanam Teri Kasam 2. Makers Say, "Nation First"

Earlier, actor Harshvardhan Rane had also announced that he would step away from the sequel if the original cast, including Mawra Hocane, was repeated

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Pakistani Actress Mawra Hocane Dropped From <i>Sanam Teri Kasam 2</i>. Makers Say, "Nation First"
The image was shared on Instagram.
New Delhi:

Director duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru have confirmed that Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane has been dropped from the upcoming sequel of Sanam Teri Kasam. The decision comes in light of the recent skirmishes between India and Pakistan.

In a statement, the filmmakers expressed concern over the silence of Pakistani actors who have worked in India, particularly in the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam. 

"Terrorism of any kind, against any nation, state, or people must be condemned unequivocally. What's even more disheartening in this case is the silence or worse, the statements of certain actors who have worked in India, received immense love, respect, and opportunity, yet failed to condemn such acts of terror against India. In fact, some have gone so far as to criticise India's legitimate steps to fight terrorism. In light of this, we stand by our government and fully support its decision. Nation first and always. Jai Hind," they said.

Earlier, actor Harshvardhan Rane had also announced that he would step away from the sequel if the original cast, including Mawra Hocane, was repeated. Sharing a note via Instagram Stories, he wrote, "While I am grateful for the experience however as things stand, and after reading the direct comments made about my country, I have made a decision to respectfully decline to be a part of 'Sanam Teri Kasam' part 2 if there is any possibility of the previous cast being repeated."

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Mawra Hocane, Sanam Teri Kasam 2, Harshvardhan Rane
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com