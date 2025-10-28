<i>Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat</i> Box Office Collection Day 7: Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa's Film Eyes Rs 50 Crore

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, has been maintaining a steady run in theatres. The film, directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, was released on October 21. The romantic drama is gradually inching towards the Rs 50 crore club.

On its first Monday (October 27), Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat collected Rs 3.5 crore at the ticket window, as per a report by Sacnilk. This brings the movie's total box office collection to Rs 45 crore.

The film witnessed an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 17.97 per cent on Day 7, the report added. The night shows registered the highest occupancy, recording 24.14 per cent, followed by the afternoon shows at 19.10 per cent. Meanwhile, the evening screenings stood at 18.45 per cent, and the morning shows comprised 10.19 per cent.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat encountered a box office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma. In comparison, Thamma crossed Rs 50 crore in just three days. The film amassed Rs 4.3 crore on its first Monday and is now eyeing entry into the Rs 100-crore club. So far, Thamma has garnered Rs 95.6 crore in the domestic market, reported Sacnilk.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat revolves around a passionate artist, Vikramaditya Bhonsle (played by Harshvardhan Rane), who falls in love with a free-spirited woman, Adaa (played by Sonam Bajwa). Their love story is marked by intense highs and lows, blurring the lines between devotion and obsession.

Previously, Harshvardhan Rane heaped praise on his co-star Sonam Bajwa.

The actor, in a conversation with Filmfare, revealed, “She's sitting on a mountain of untapped potential. She's an earnest artist, a refined human and a deeply connected person. She's going to be respected more now, not just as an A-grade commercial heroine, but also as a top-notch actor who can hold the scene even with silence, just by the power of her eyes.”

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat had released in theatres on October 21, 2025.