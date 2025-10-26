<i>Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Harshvardhan Rane And Sonam Bajwa's Film To Cross Rs 50 Crore Mark

Harshvardhan Rane returned to theatres with the romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, co-starring Sonam Bajwa, which released during Diwali.

What's Happening

Despite clashing with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma, the film managed to draw audiences and perform well at the box office.

Within five days of release, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat collected an estimated Rs 34 crore.

The film opened with around Rs 9 crore on Tuesday, a figure comparable to Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, even though Thamma had nearly triple the number of screens.

The collections remained steady through the week, with Rs 7.5 crore on Wednesday, Rs 6 crore on Thursday, Rs 5.5 crore on Friday, and Rs 5.75 crore on Saturday, bringing the total to approximately Rs 34 crore.

Background

Releasing alongside Thamma, which crossed Rs 50 crore in three days, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat held its own in a competitive box office environment.

Harshvardhan Rane, who gained recognition with Sanam Teri Kasam, may soon see Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat become his most successful solo film.

The supporting cast includes Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, and Rajesh Khera.

Made on an estimated budget of Rs 25-30 crore, the film is on track to recover its production cost soon.

