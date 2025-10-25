<i>Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's Film Is Steady

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is continuing its steady run at the box office.

What's Happening

The Milan Milap Zaveri directorial has shown consistent hold through the week, with early estimates from Sacnilk suggesting that the film earned around Rs 5.5 crore on Day 4.

This brings the total domestic collection to Rs 28.25 crore.

The drop of about 8.33% from Day 3's Rs 6 crore performance is being viewed as expected, considering the weekday factor.

In terms of occupancy, the film remained stable, recording an overall Hindi occupancy of 18.56% on Day 4.

Delhi-NCR led with 613 shows at 18% occupancy, followed by Mumbai, which stood at 16% across 333 shows. The notable trend, however, is the strong performance in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, where the footfall has been especially encouraging.

Jaipur (25%), Lucknow (25.33%), and Bhopal (15.67%) all reported healthy turnout despite comparatively fewer screenings.

Background

The hold looks particularly strong when compared to the other Diwali release, Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma, which saw a much sharper decline of about 26.54% on its fourth day and slipped into single-digit earnings.

While Thamma had a wider release and more screens, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has managed to sustain its numbers with fewer shows and smaller-scale distribution.

The film's performance stands out when compared with several recent releases that had bigger banners and promotional pushes.

For instance, Loveyapa, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, managed Rs 5.1 crore in four days, while Mr & Mrs Mahi from Dharma Productions collected Rs 19 crore in the same period.

Maddock Films' horror-comedy Munjya registered Rs 23.25 crore in four days, and Madgaon Express earned Rs 9.65 crore across four days.

In comparison, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat continues to show relatively stronger momentum in its early run.

Even when placed alongside larger commercial releases, the trend holds. Maidaan collected Rs 22 crore in four days, Khel Khel Mein earned Rs 14.05 crore, and Jigra posted Rs 18.25 crore in the same timeframe.