<i>Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat</i> Box Office Collection Day 8: Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa's Film Earns Rs 4.35 Crore

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is making waves in the theatres. The movie, directed by Milap Zaveri, premiered on October 21. Despite releasing on the same day as Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is maintaining a steady pace at the box office.

On Day 8, October 28, the romantic drama minted Rs 4.35 crore at the ticket window, as per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings the film's total box office collection to Rs 49.35 crore. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat had an overall occupancy rate of 27.80 per cent on its first Tuesday, added the report.

The morning shows had 12.49 per cent occupancy, while the afternoon screenings recorded 29.99 per cent. Evening shows stood at 28.77 percent, and the night shows registered the highest audience footfall with 39.94 percent occupancy.

In comparison, Thamma, produced by Maddock Films, earned Rs 5.50 crore on Day 8, taking the total collection to Rs 101.10 crore.

Not long ago, Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa attended the screening of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat at a theatre in Gujarat, as part of the promotions. Addressing the audience, the actor requested them to watch his film as well as Thamma.

Harshvardhan Rane said, “This Diwali, you supported the films of two outsiders. Ayushmann Khurrana's film has been released along with mine. Watch both the films, please, and enjoy both. This sends a good message out that aap logon ne akele poora ka poora Bollywood se nepotism hi khatam kar diya (you people alone finished nepotism from the entire Bollywood).”

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat follows the story of politician Vikramaditya Bhonsle (Harshvardhan Rane), who falls head over heels in love with actress Adaa Randhawa (Sonam Bajwa). But his love soon turns into obsession, taking viewers on a complex rollercoaster ride of emotions. Besides the leading duo, the film also features Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, and Rajesh Khera in important roles.