Harshvardhan Rane On Doing Intense Romantic Roles: "Saw My Father With 5-6 Partners, Silently Observed Him"

Harshvardhan Rane is currently in the news for his latest release, Milap Zaveri's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Although the film has received mixed reviews, the buzz around it is trending online. In a recent conversation, the actor opened up about what attracts him to "intense romantic roles".

Harshvardhan Rane recently revealed what draws him to intense roles in the romantic genre, having mostly been part of romantic films.

The actor told Filmfare, "I saw my father with 5-6 partners in different timelines. I guess I silently observed him longing for love, soul connection, and emotional bonds. I remember as a child, I used to observe him without allowing him to become uncomfortable about me absorbing all that he felt and dealt with."

Harshvardhan Rane On Working With Sonam Bajwa

In the same interview, the actor also opened up about how his co-star Sonam Bajwa possesses tremendous "untapped potential".

Elaborating on this, Rane shared, "Sonam Bajwa is in my top two experiences as my co-actress ever. She's sitting on a mountain of untapped potential. She is an earnest artist, a refined human and a deeply connected person. She is going to be respected more now not just as an A-grade commercial heroine, but also as a top-notch actor who can hold the scene even with silence, just by the power of her eyes. Once she is convinced, she commits like a hunting tigress. I feel the industry hasn't even scratched the surface of her potential."

About Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is the love story of Vikramaditya, a politician who falls for a free-spirited woman, Adaa. As the trailer and posters suggest, their union wasn't a cakewalk. The all-consuming romance soon becomes entangled in Vikramaditya's obsession.

There is a thin line between madness and devotion, and Vikramaditya's love for Adaa crosses it. The story is intense, and viewers are clearly enjoying the drama. The cherry on top is the music selection, which seems to be trending on social media.

