Enrique Iglesias And Anna Kournikova Welcome Fourth Child, Share First Photo Of Their 'Sunshine'

Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias and his long-time partner, former tennis star and model Anna Kournikova, have welcomed their fourth child. The baby was born on December 17, and the couple shared the news days later through a joint Instagram post.

First Photo Shared On Instagram

On Monday, December 22, Anna posted the first picture of their newborn. The photo shows the baby sleeping peacefully in a pram, with a soft toy placed beside them. Anna tagged Enrique and wrote, "My Sunshine 12.17.2025."

Enrique and Anna are parents to twins Lucy and Nicholas, born in December 2017, and daughter Mary, born in January 2020. Despite being together for over two decades, the couple has never confirmed whether they are married.

A Love Story That Began In 2001

The duo first met in 2001 during the filming of Enrique's hit music video Escape. Their on-screen chemistry quickly turned into a real-life romance. In a 2012 interview, Enrique explained why marriage was never a priority for them.

He told Parade magazine, "Maybe it's because I come from divorced parents, but I don't think you love somebody more because of a piece of paper. Nowadays, it's not taboo to have kids and not be married. What makes a difference is that you're a good parent, period."

Similarly, Anna told Women's Health in 2011 that walking down the aisle was not important to her either. She said, "(Marriage) isn't important to me. I'm in a happy relationship - that's all that matters. I believe in commitment. I believe in being open and trusting each other and respecting each other completely."



Also Read: Enrique Iglesias Surprises His Instagram Followers, Shares Video Of Passionate Kiss With Fan