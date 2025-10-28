<i>Thamma</i> Box Office Collection Day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Is Inching Towards Rs 100 Crore

The one-week box office report card of Thamma is finally out. On day 7, the film, headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana, minted Rs 4.25 crore, as per a Sacnilk report. So far, the horror-comedy has earned a total of Rs 95.55 crore in the domestic market.

The report further added that Thamma had an overall 11.27% Hindi occupancy on October 27. Out of this, morning shows witnessed 6.88%, afternoon shows recorded 11.01%, evening shows saw 12.29% and night shows peaked at 14.88%.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma narrates the story of Alok Goyal (Ayushmann Khurrana), a timid journalist who pretends to be fearless. His life takes a dramatic turn when he gets stranded in a jungle, where a mysterious woman named Tadaka (Rashmika Mandanna) rescues him from a bear and a group of bloodthirsty Betals (vampires). As the story unfolds, Tadaka turns Alok into a Betal, forcing him to save humanity from the wrath of an ancient evil.

Ayushmann Khurrana recently opened up about his experience working in Thamma.

Speaking to IANS, the actor said, “I really feel that Thamma was tailor-made for me because I have done these realistic characters, flawed characters and that's why the transition is all the more fun because people have not seen me as somebody who is alpha, who is powerful, good with action.”

“So, I think that was a great arc for me as an actor also and also as a character in the film. I have been known for doing unique films and this particular film, the genesis film of the next chapter of Maddock horror-comedy universe is unique in its own way because it explores the stories and the genesis of Betal and I am glad it's been accepted”, he added.

Thamma marks the fifth installment in Maddock Films' horror-comedy universe, which also includes popular titles like the Stree series, Munjya and Bhediya.

Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, Thamma also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, Geeta Agrawal Sharma and Faisal Malik in pivotal roles.