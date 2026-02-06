<i>Sanam Teri Kasam</i> Producer Confirms Reboot On Film's 10th Anniversary

Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer Sanam Teri Kasam has completed 10 years. To mark the occasion, producer Deepak Mukut shared an emotional note and confirmed a reboot of the film.

About Deepak Mukut's Post

He began his post by writing, "I have been drawn to filmmaking since I was a kid. What attracted me the most was being an enabler who set it in motion. Being a producer means donning multiple hats. From the script, to the actors, to the crew, the budget and the innumerable other things that a producer is responsible for. With my first film as a producer, I wanted to make a romance with a strong emotional core."

He added, "My dream came true with Sanam Teri Kasam. It was the first labour of love under the banner Soham Rockstar Entertainment. While the film didn't fare well at the box office initially, I always had faith in it. It was validated when the film re-released and rewrote history. It became the highest-grossing re-released film in Hindi cinema."

Mukut also thanked his family and friends for their support. He expressed his gratitude to Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, who co-directed the film, as well as lead actors Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, and music composer Himesh Reshammiya.

He wrote, "While I had the satisfaction of having made the kind of film that I wanted, the love from the audience was what I was craving for. By grace of God, blessings of my parents and love of my family, today the film completes a decade since its release, I want to thank the audience from the bottom of my heart for giving the firstborn so much love."

"Vinay, Radhika, Harshvardhan, Mawra and Himesh and the whole team you all helped me realise my dream. I also want to thank the film's cast and crew without whom this film would not have been possible. But the story doesn't end here, there is a reboot in store," added Deepak.

Sanam Teri Kasam was released in 2016. While the film did not perform well at the box office at the time, it later became one of the highest-grossing re-released films in 2025.



Also Read: Harshvardhan Rane Hits Back At Sanam Teri Kasam Co-Star Mawra Hocane For Calling His Exit From Sequel "PR Stunt"