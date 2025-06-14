Harshvardhan Rane And Sonam Bajwa's Narrow Escape As Helium Balloons Caught Fire At <i>Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat's</i> Wrap Party

Harshvardhan Rane recently wrapped up his next titled Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat with Sonam Bajwa. He took to his Instagram to share a video of their wrap party from the sets.

However, they narrowly escaped an accident when a group of helium balloons caught fire. Harshvardhan Rane called it a "freak accident", but also mentioned that no one was injured.

What's Happening

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa wrapped up Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, and a video of their celebrations was shared on Instagram by the Sanam Teri Kasam actor.

The actors escaped a mishap when some helium balloons burst after catching fire. Harshvardhan Rane assured in his post that no one was hurt.

The caption read, You know god is on your film's side when a mishap doesn't touch you. Thankfully everyone was safe today early morning when the whole crew shot 5-night shifts in a row and was celebrating the #Wrap of "Ek Deewane Ki DEEWANIYAT" when a huge bunch of helium balloons burst 8-9 feet behind us! Accidents and hiccups chose to keep their distance from us as the guardian angels chose us and this film. #FreakAccident but #SonOfGod. Everyone missed you today @anshul300, you were the force behind this."

About Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

This Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa-led film is directed by Milap Zaveri. It is a passionate tale of love and the madness that follows. It is touted to be a heartbreaking love saga.

It is slated to release in theatres on October 2, 2025.

In A Nutshell

