Janhvi Kapoor Reacts To Troll Attacks On 'Plastic Surgery': "I Look Banging"

In the latest episode of Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar not only spilt some beans, but also indulged in heart-to-heart conversations with the hosts. While Johar spoke openly about struggling with body dysmorphia, Kapoor, on the other hand, shared how she was trolled.

"People [trolls] say so much... I think their intention is to take away from you, hurling accusations... Accha isne toh plastic, acha isne to wo [cosmetic procedures] kia hai [They got the transplant or some other cosmetic procedure done on them], if you are looking good or have put yourself out there," added Kapoor.

"Saying someone 'plastic', it does not take the power away from them," the actor concluded.

"I Look Banging," Said Janhavi Kapoor On Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle

Speaking about how trolls keep commenting on her and other actors' looks, Janhvi Kapoor added, "I am not a better person because I have done something or because I haven't done something".

"The value I bring is beyond just how I look, and I look banging," she added. To this, both Kajol and Twinkle agreed in unison.

"Live And Let Live": Janhvi Kapoor's Suggests Troll

Speaking about the beauty standards in the industry, Khanna added, "In our business, I look at us as a house. If you fix all the cracks and give it one coat of paint, then you can charge more rent. At least that's how I look at myself".

"And if you don't do anything, more power to you," said Kapoor, adding, "But just live and let live."

"I Don't Want To Perpetuate The Idea Of Perfection Among Young Girls," Said Janhvi Kapoor

She also called out dermatologists and self-proclaimed experts who use the faces of actors and pinpoint whether they had any cosmetic procedures done on them. She said that one of the videos mentioned a couple of cosmetic procedures that she had never heard of.

She added, "I don't want to perpetuate the idea of perfection among young girls".

"I am a big believer of - you do you, do whatever makes you happy. I just wish these beauty standards were just rid of judgment," she added.

The actor said that she would love to be open about these things, but she wants to issue a cautionary tale for young women out there who might come across these videos and would think they want to get the same thing done to themselves, without proper guidance.

"What if some girl goes for a procedure, and something happens, it would be the worst thing," she concluded.

Janhvi Kapoor not only talked about dealing with the commentary on her looks, but also spoke about how she is still learning how to deal with the male ego. Tune in to the latest episode of Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle on Amazon Prime Video.

