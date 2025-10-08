When In Paris, Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts High Fashion And Rich Desserts

Janhvi Kapoor keeps on amping up her style game, and her latest photo dump from Paris is proof. While attending the Paris Fashion Week, the 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' actor made heads turn around with her picks. But the recent dump is not just about her silhouettes; it also gives a glimpse into what she devoured on her latest trip to the fashion capital of the world.

In the first and second scrolls, Janhvi is wearing Ungaro Parallèle from FW1987, and paired it with a fur stole and shiny black bag from Vintage. Completing her look were Raniek earrings and McQueen sunglasses. With monochrome makeup in the hues of brown, Janhvi Kapoor was the epitome of chic meets luxury.

In the third scroll, you can spot the diva enjoying a glass of red wine while donning the 1986 scissor-pleat dress from John Galliano. It definitely was among the highlights and a head-turner. Not to mention her Christian Louboutin shoes, Prada sunglasses, ring by Amrapali Jewels, and earrings from the house of Milo Jewels.

Janhvi Kapoor in Paris

Photo Credit: Janhvi Kapoor/ Instagram

Guess what Jahnvi was relishing in her million-dollar ensemble? It was a tiramisu, one of the actor's favourite desserts that she has talked about in the past interviews. In yet another scroll, you stumble upon an image of pasta. The actor might be bringing her A-game to the Paris Fashion Week, but she never skips on a chance to indulge in good food and wine.

Janhvi Kapoor in Miu Miu ensemble

Photo Credit: Rhea Kapoor/ Instagram

One of the pictures that did not make it to the carousel was when she dressed in a Miu Miu ensemble. The actor paired a pleated skirt with a V-neck top, a brown belt, and a brown jacket. She completed the look with Chopard sunglasses and Gaia Repossi jewels.

