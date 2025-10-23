Karan Johar Talks About Body Dysmorphia On <i>Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle</i>: "It's A Whole Journey"

The latest episode of Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle was too much fun because the guests were the OG host, Karan Johar, and Janhvi Kapoor, who felt like a 'fourth wheel in the childhood reunion of Karan, Kajol, and Twinkle'.

Not only did Karan Johar introduce himself but he also told the hosts that he was trying to save the show with his witty one-liners.

In one of the segments, Twinkle said that Karan "the most likable hated person". She added that since he had spoken about struggling with body dysmorphia (BDD), he had transitioned from being "a pineapple pizza (hateful) to a mozzarella pizza (lovable)".

"It's Tough," Said Karan Johar About Dealing With Body Dysmoprhia

Karan said, "If you are not true in an interview, there is no point in giving one". He added that he has always been upfront about dealing with mental health issues, body dysmorphia, and his vulnerabilities and insecurities.

"Yes, I did... I have grown up with body dysmorphia and I am very uncomfortable in my own skin," he added.

The ace director confessed that it still bothers him but dealing with the issue has become a little better. "But I am very self-conscious," he added.

Twinkle Khanna praised him that he lost so much weight and reminded him that he is now "skinny" compared to the past. "It does not matter what you may be physically. In your head, you are never going to change what's going on in that space," he added.

Johar also mentioned that he is taking help, he is going to therapy. "And I'm trying to help myself, but it's tough. It's a whole journey"

Karan Johar On Feeling Awkward About Getting Into A Pool

In the past, director Karan Johar has opened up about body dysmorphia. He said, "I have body dysmorphia, I am very awkward getting into a pool. I don't know how to do it without feeling pathetic".

"No matter what success you achieve, no matter who you think you are in your own head, I'm always in oversized clothes. Even if I lose the weight, and I try very hard, I'm always battling with it, but I'm always feeling I'm fat. So I don't want you to see any part of my body," he said in a podcast.

Also Read | Karan Johar Opens Up About Using Retail Therapy To Cope With Loneliness