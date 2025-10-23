<i>Two Much</i>: Karan Johar Drops "Ozempic" Bullet, Twinkle Khanna Says, "<i>Itna Dubla Ho Gaya Hai</i>"

Karan Johar, who stirred up a conversation with his dramatic weight loss, brought up the much-talked-about "Ozempic" during the conversation on Twinkle Khanna and Kajol's talk show Two Much. Karan Johar was accompanied by Janhvi Kapoor on the guest couch.

What's Happening

During the first segment of the show, the hosts Kajol and Twinkle Khanna treat their guests to a scrumptious spread.

Following the tradition, when Twinkle told Karan that there was a mouth-watering spread waiting for him, Karan quipped, "But if you read anything online, they think I don't eat because I am on chemical substances, like Ozempic."

To this, Twinkle added, "Beta, itna injection mat liya kar! Itna dubla ho gaya hai. Mummy kya bolegi?(Son, stop taking so many injections! How thin you have become! What will your mom say)?"

Karan said, "Mummy bechari kuch nahi bolti aajkal (My mother does not utter a word nowadays)."

Karan Johar And The Ozempic Saga

Since last year, Karan Johar has grabbed millions of eyeballs on and off the Internet as he lost extra kilos. The Internet was abuzz that Karan took the help of Ozempic—a drug that helps treat type 2 diabetes, and weight loss is one of its side effects—to reduce weight.

Appearing on Raj Shamani's podcast, Karan Johar refuted the rumours and shared in detail how he adopted a healthy way of reducing weight.

"I have always been battling the bulge. I have tried a thousand different diets and five hundred workouts. Nothing worked. After years of combatting it, I did some blood tests and realised the issues I had, with my thyroid, etc. Now people keep asking me, 'Are you on Ozempic, Mounjaro?' and I am tired of it. They have no idea about the truth, and I don't want to share it," Karan said.

"I know I am healthy and lighter, and I have never ever felt more confident in my skin... this is the finest time... in 52 years," Karan added.

Karan Johar revealed that his diet helped him transform drastically. He followed the diet for seven months. He ate only one meal a day around 8:30 and eliminated lactose, glucose, and gluten entirely from his plate.

What Is Ozempic?

Ozempic was first approved in 2017 by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as an injectable drug to help "lower blood sugar levels in adults with Type 2 diabetes mellitus, in addition to diet and exercise." In recent times, it has gained popularity as a weight loss drug.