<i>Kuch Kuch Hota Hai</i> Turns 27: Karan Johar Recalls Memories From A Set Filled With "Love, Banter And Happiness"

One of the blockbuster hits in the 90s was Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, directed by Karan Johar. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, it sold the idea of a fun college life. Not to mention that after watching this film, many millennials thought they would find their one true love while pursuing graduation.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai continues to be one of the most cherished films in Hindi cinema. Its songs continue to play at parties and college events. In fact, Khan and Kajol recreated a moment from this film at the 70th Filmfare Award when they danced to the tunes of Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Completes 27 Years

Today, the movie has completed 27 years, and Karan Johar penned a heartfelt note. Sharing the BTS moments, he wrote, "27 years!!! Some beautiful and candid memories from our set of #KuchKuchHotaHai... a set filled with love, too much banter and happiness (heart emojis)".

"Thank you to everyone for the love you continue to give to this film... it means everything to me!" the director concluded.

The carousel included BTS moments from Karan directing a scene when Rahul felt the presence of Tina after her death, the wedding scene where Anjali, as a bride, chose Rahul over Aman, Farah Khan choreographing Koi Mil Gaya, and more.

Social Media Reactions To Karan Johar's Post

Seeing Johar's latest post, actor Aditi Rao Hydari and director Zoya Akhtar commented with heart emojis. Choreographer Karishma Chavan called the film "iconic".

Celebs and social media users react to Karan Johar's post on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completing 27 years. Photo: Karan Johar/ Instagram

An Instagram user said that Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was ahead of its time. Another user reminded Johar that he did not share BTS with Aman, played by Salman Khan. He wrote, "One of the best cameo appearances of Bhaijaan".

Kajol Celebrates 27 Years Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kajol, who played Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, reposted a Dharma Movies video on her Instagram story. The background read, "27 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai."

Kajol is celebrating 27 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Photo: Kajol/ Instagram

When Dharma Movies posted clips from the movie, the caption included one of the famous dialogues, "Tussi jaa rahe ho, tussi na jao."