Janhvi Kapoor Says She Underwent Cosmetic Procedures "Under Mother Sridevi's Guidance": "I Don't Believe In Gatekeeping"

Actor Janhvi Kapoor recently addressed long-standing rumours about her appearance and opened up about beauty standards and cosmetic surgery during her appearance on the chat show Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle.

What's Happening

Janhvi Kapoor shared her honest take on the pressure of maintaining a "perfect" image in the film industry.

While speculation about Janhvi's alleged cosmetic procedures has circulated for years, the actor has never officially confirmed them. Online discussions have often referenced procedures like rhinoplasty, buccal fat removal, and lip fillers.

"I don't believe in gatekeeping," Janhvi said.

She added, "I was one of the young girls who was very impressionable with the onset of social media and seeing everyone being judged to look a certain way. I don't want to perpetuate to young girls this idea of perfection. I'm a big believer in 'you do you,' do whatever makes you happy. I would be very happy to be a completely open book about things."

Janhvi also responded to bizarre online rumours, including viral videos that claimed she had undergone a procedure called "buffalo-plasty."

She clarified, "I think I have been very intelligent, conservative, and proper about what I have done. Of course, I had the guidance of my mom, and I'd like to share that. Also, as a cautionary tale, because if a young girl sees a video like this and decides mujhe bhi ye buffalo-plasty karna hai and something goes wrong, that would be the worst thing ever. I think transparency is important."

Background

Janhvi Kapoor further reflected on the unrealistic standards of beauty faced by young women, especially those in the public eye.

"Among young girls, this idea of perfection, I think I'm a big believer in you do you, you do whatever the hell makes you happy. I just wish these beauty standards, more than anything, were rid of judgment. I think that's one thing we deal with a lot," she said.

Recalling a recent incident, she shared, "I saw this other video the other day where some doctors, or some self-proclaimed doctors, were like, 'Let's do a review of everything that this person has done to their face.' And they had my picture come up, and they said things like some buffalo plasty or something, I don't know what!"

Kajol, who joined her in the episode, also shared her perspective, noting how such scrutiny affects not just celebrities but their families as well.

Referring to her daughter Nysa, Kajol said: "And then you have these weird people turning around and saying, 'Oh, you've done all these surgeries.' They've even got a whole site, by the way, on Nysa and me, saying we've done about 25 things! And I'm like, what are these things?"

Kajol has previously spoken about the issue in interviews. In one with Zoom Entertainment, she advised young actors to make personal choices regarding appearance, "God has made you in a particular way, and for what God has not made the way you wanted, there's always make-up! And it should be a personal choice, you shouldn't do it because 25 people have told you to do it."

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was most recently seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Homebound. She is currently working on Peddi, co-starring Ram Charan.