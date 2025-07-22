<i>Two Much</i>: What We Know About Kajol And Twinkle Khanna's All-New Talk Show

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are all set to entertain the audience with an exciting talk show featuring their friends and contemporaries from Bollywood. Titled Two Much, the chat show will feature some of the industry's biggest names. The guests will be seen delivering their hottest takes on the coolest topics with the hosts.

The announcement was made on Prime Video's official Instagram handle on Tuesday.

The attached poster featured Kajol and Twinkle peeking from behind a curtain with surprised expressions on their faces.

The caption read, "They've got the tea and it's two much to miss. #TwoMuchOnPrime, Coming Soon."

“We are very thrilled to announce Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle — a first-of-its-kind talk show hosted by two of the sharpest voices in Indian entertainment, who are set to reinvent the genre," said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India.

He added, "With a mix of charismatic celebrities on the guest list, Kajol and Twinkle will bring their signature blend of wit, feistiness, and unparalleled insights to sparkling conversations that are humorous, unfiltered, and unapologetic. Joining forces with Banijay Asia, we are creating something truly bold, fresh, and unforgettable for our audiences.”

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Vishal Furia's Maa, alongside Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta and Kherin Sharma. The actress will next be seen in Sarzameen. Directed by Kayoze Irani, Boman Irani's son, the film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan in key roles. It is set to drop on JioHotstar on July 25, 2025.

Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna was last seen on the silver screen in the 2001 film Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega. She retired from acting the same year after her marriage to Akshay Kumar. Two Much will mark her much-awaited comeback to showbiz.