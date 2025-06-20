Exclusive: Kajol Reveals Nysa Never Steps Out Without Security: "She Can't Just Go Wherever She Wants"

In an exclusive conversation, Kajol got candid about the constant media attention her daughter Nysa Devgn receives. When asked if it bothers her to see paparazzi pictures of Nysa hanging out with friends or stepping out for a movie all over the internet, Kajol admitted it used to upset her and still does, to an extent.

"It does, it does," Kajol said, adding, "but not so much now." She revealed that she always ensures Nysa has security with her whenever she steps out. "She can't just go wherever she wants. You never know who's following her or where she's going," Kajol said, acknowledging the risks that come with growing up in the public eye.

What concerns her more, though, is how early the scrutiny began. "They've been clicking her since she was 14 or 15. And I don't think that's right," the actor said, clearly drawing a line between public interest and a child's right to privacy.

Kajol was firm in her belief that children - even those born to famous parents deserve space to grow up away from constant media glare. "They are children till they turn 18. If they haven't chosen the industry and are there only by genetic code, then they should be given that liberty," she added.

The actor's comments raise important questions about the ethics of photographing celebrity children and the emotional toll it can take on both parent and child. At a time when star kids are often under relentless public scrutiny, Kajol's words serve as a strong reminder that fame should never come at the cost of childhood.

Also Read | Kajol On The Unfair Reality Of Raising A Girl Versus A Boy: "I Keep Reminding Nysa This Is India