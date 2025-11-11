On Boney Kapoor's 70th Birthday, Sanjay Kapoor Shares A Family Photo. Bonus: Shikhar Pahariya

Boney Kapoor turned 70 today, and to mark the milestone, his younger brother, actor Sanjay Kapoor, shared a series of pictures on Instagram.

The first frame radiated family goals from miles away. In the photo, all four siblings - Boney, Anil, Sanjay, and Reena - could be seen together. Also in the frame were Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor, Sanjay's wife Maheep Kapoor, and Reena's husband Sandeep Marwah.

Joining them were Boney Kapoor's children - Janhvi, Arjun, and Anshula. Khushi Kapoor was notably missing from the picture. Janhvi's rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, also made an appearance.

Next, there was a heart-warming picture of Sanjay and Boney Kapoor flashing their million-dollar smiles for the camera. The final slide featured the Kapoor brothers - Sanjay, Anil, and Boney - together.

In his caption, Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Happy 70th birthday big brother/father."

Reacting to the post, Sanjay's daughter Shanaya Kapoor dropped a few red heart emojis.

Sanjay wasn't the only Kapoor to share a birthday post for Boney. To celebrate the special day, Khushi Kapoor posted a throwback picture on her Instagram Stories. In the image, a young Khushi is seen sitting on her father's lap while he smiles warmly at her. The adorable photo was captioned, "Happy birthday papa," followed by a white heart emoji.

Anil Kapoor's daughter, Sonam Kapoor, also shared a picture with her uncle on her Instagram Stories. In the snap, the duo is seen standing side by side, posing for the camera. The text on the post read, "Happy birthday Boney uncle."

Boney Kapoor is known for producing films like Mr. India, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, No Entry, Wanted, Mili and Maidaan.

