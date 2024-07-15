Bigg Boss OTT 3: Adnaan Shaikh Joins As Wild Card Contestant

Image Instagrammed by Adnaan Shaikh. (courtesy: AdnanShaikh)

Anil Kapoor, in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, welcomed a new wild card contestant – social media influencer Adnaan Shaikh. In a video shared by the makers, Anil Kapoor can be heard saying, “Yeh hai hamara naya wild card, jinke 11 million se bhi zyada followers hain. [He is our new wild card, who has over 11 million followers.]” Adnaan, whose face is partially revealed, appears confident as he declares, “Winner to ab aa gya hai actual mein. [Winner has finally arrived.]” The text attached to the video reads, “Bigg Boss OTT 3 mein ho rahi hai ek wild card entry! [A wild card entry is happening in Bigg Boss OTT 3!]”

Adnaan Shaikh thinks that his journey inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT 3 will be “easy.” Before entering the show, he told Indian Express, “I will not pretend to be someone I am not. I am very strong mentally. A boy from Dharavi has reached Jogeshwari today. The cars I never dreamt of, I roam in them today. I have survived so many fights and controversies, so this show will be easy.”

When asked about potential conflicts on Bigg Boss OTT 3, Adnaan Shaikh quickly named Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, and Lovekesh Kataria as individuals he might not get along with. Talking about the slap incident between Armaan and Vishal, Adnaan remarked, “It was not right for Armaan to slap Vishal. He should have been evicted. Vishal is my brother. He is a very old friend. I am against what Armaan did with him. So I will not get along with Armaan Malik, his wife, and Love Kataria.”

It seems Adnaan Shaikh's prediction about not getting along with Lovekesh Kataria was accurate. In a clip posted by the creators, all the participants receive a notification about a new contestant's arrival. Upon learning it's Adnaan, happiness is evident on his friend Vishal Pandey's face. When asked about his reason for joining the show, Adnaan said, "Kataria use kar raha hai Vishal ko. [kataria is using Vishal.]” He also mentioned that Armaan Malik slapped Vishal only after Lovekesh suggested it. When Adnaan enters the house and hugs Vishal, Lovekesh reacts, "Tumne jo bola vo galat tha. [What you said was wrong.]”

The side note read, “Adnaan lekar aaye hai ghar mein ek maqsad! Kya hoga iss par Lovekesh ka reaction? [Adnaan has entered the house with a purpose! What will be Lovekesh's reaction to this?]”

