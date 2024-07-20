Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik Has 'Decided To Part Ways' With Armaan Malik - 'He Can Stay With Kritika'

Payal Malik appeared on Bigg Boss OTT 3. (courtesy: payal_malik_53)

Former Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Payal Malik, in her latest vlog, opened up about the online hate that she has been receiving and she also revealed that she has decided to separate from Armaan Malik. Payal, who is in a polygamous marriage with Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Armaan and his other wife Kritika Malik, said in her vlog entry in Hindi, "I am done with the drama and the hate. As long as it was about me, I was okay but now the hate is coming to my kids. This is so shocking and disgusting. I have decided to part ways with Armaan for the same reason. He can stay with Kritika while I'll take care of the kids."

Payal, who was recently evicted from the TV reality show, added, "I know Golu won't stay without Zaid so probably she can keep him and I'll leave with my three kids. People are not happy with her polygamy and can no longer take the hate. It is stressing me off like anything. Either all three of us get separated, or two of us get separated, or I walk away. This can turn out only like that. They don't know what's transpiring outside. I know what's happening, I've never faced so much hate, so much trolling, and so many abuses in my life. My decision is confirmed. We can't subject our children to this. Which parents can afford that."

The influencer had entered the reality show, hosted by Anil Kapoor, with her YouTuber husband Armaan Malik and his second wife Kritika Malik. Payal got evicted from the show in the second week.